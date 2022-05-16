S. Korean Aid Groups Urge Inter-Korean Dialog on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean aid groups for North Korea have urged authorities in both Koreas to promptly discuss the spread of COVID-19 in the North.The Korean NGO Council for Cooperation with North Korea, which represents dozens of South Korean private groups dedicated to humanitarian aid for the North, the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation and the Civil Forum released the statement on Thursday, calling for inter-Korean talks on this matter.The three organizations welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s offer to provide medical supplies and personnel to North Korea during his parliamentary speech earlier this week.They called on the South Korean government to provide support in a way North Korea can accept, while urging the North to positively consider Seoul’s offer.They also urged Pyongyang to actively engage in dialogue aimed at promoting peace and health of the people on the Korean Peninsula.To help North Korea cope with COVID-19, they said South Korean private organizations are planning aid worth 12 billion won, which includes rapid testing kits, fever reducers, antibiotics, masks, protective clothing and nutrients.