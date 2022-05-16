Gov’t to Build COVID-19 Big Data Platform by Year’s End

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will build a big data platform related to COVID-19 by December this year and incorporate all infectious diseases into the system by 2024.Under the plan announced by the Central Disease Control Headquarters on Thursday, the government will integrate COVID-19 information scattered throughout multiple systems onto a single platform, which will be used for scientific and data-based anti-virus measures.Health authorities have so far unveiled information on COVID-19, such as daily and weekly infections and vaccinations, through regular press releases or postings on their website. They believe they need source data for in-depth time series analysis that will facilitate a systematic research.The government will also build a statistics website in the form of a dashboard accessible by the public and a database for research purposes.All other infectious diseases will be included in the envisioned platform by 2024.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) spokesman Ko Jae-young expects the big data platform, when established, will form the basis of in-depth research of various infectious diseases.