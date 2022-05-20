Biden Set to Arrive in S. Korea for Summit with Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden departed for his first trip to South Korea and Japan since his inauguration in January of last year.Air Force One carrying Biden is set to arrive at the U.S. military’s Osan Air Base on Friday afternoon.President Biden will stay in South Korea until Sunday before flying to Japan for a three-day trip.Upon arrival at Osan Air Base, Biden will head directly to Samsung Electronics' chip complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, along with President Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, will guide the two leaders in person.On Saturday, Yoon and Biden will hold their first summit at the new presidential office in the Yongsan District of Seoul. The summit comes just eleven days after Yoon took office, the earliest Korea-U.S. summit following a South Korean president's inauguration.The summit talks will be held for 90 minutes, first in a small group and then in an expanded format. After the talks, the two leaders will hold a joint press conference to announce the outcome of their discussions.The South Korea-U.S. alliance, the North Korean nuclear threat, economic security and regional cooperation are likely atop the agenda for the summit talks.