7-Day Quarantine for COVID-19 Patients to Remain for 4 More Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to maintain the seven-day quarantine requirement for COVID-19 patients for four more weeks until June 20.Interior minister Lee Sang-min announced the decision on Friday in a government meeting on COVID-19 responses, citing the detection of new virus variants in the country.Minister Lee said the government will continue to assess the virus situation and decide whether to remove the restriction after four weeks.The minister said the government made the decision based on consultations with experts and relevant ministries, local municipalities and overseas examples.He added that the government will listen to private experts and produce reasonable standards for the quarantine requirement until conducting the reassessment.Meanwhile, the government has devised guidelines for final exams for middle and high school students who test positive for COVID-19 or those with symptoms.