COVID-19 Patients to Vote After 6:30 p.m. for Local Elections

Written: 2022-05-20 14:34:38Updated: 2022-05-20 15:03:14

Photo : YONHAP News

Voters infected with COVID-19 will be able to cast their ballots for the June 1 local elections after 6:30 p.m.

According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Friday, COVID-19 patients will be allowed to cast their ballots between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. next Saturday, the second day of early voting for the upcoming local elections.

On Election Day, they will be allowed to enter polling stations from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The regular voting hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for early voting as well as on Election Day.

The government will not, however, operate separate temporary polling booths for COVID-19 patients, who will cast their ballots the same way as the general public.

If the voting is not finished during the regular hours, the infected voters must wait outside the polling stations until non-infected voters finish casting their ballots and vacate the stations.
