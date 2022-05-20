Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Parliamentary Plenary Session Postponed

Written: 2022-05-20 16:34:56Updated: 2022-05-20 16:39:00

Parliamentary Plenary Session Postponed

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has postponed its parliamentary session to vote on the confirmation of prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo by two hours.

The assembly was set to hold a plenary session at 4 p.m. to vote on Han's nomination, but postponed it to 6 p.m. following a request by the Democratic Party(DP).

A spokesperson for the DP said a general meeting of the party's lawmakers is ongoing and that the party needs more time to reach a decision.

The DP had earlier declared Han as unqualified due to his post-government career at a law firm following Han's confirmation hearing.

The main opposition DP, with 167 seats in the 300-seat assembly, holds the key to Han's nomination. A majority of all parliamentary members must be in attendance and over half of them must vote for the nomination.

The ruling People Power Party is calling for the DP's cooperation, saying that the opposition party should not hinder the operation of the new government.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >