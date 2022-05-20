U.S. President Biden Arrives in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in South Korea for a three-day visit until Sunday.Air Force One with Biden on board landed at the Osan Air Base on Friday at around 5:20 p.m., with South Korean foreign minister Park Jin present to greet him.It is Biden's first visit to Seoul since his inauguration in January last year, and the first visit of a U.S. president in three years.On Friday, Biden will visit Samsung Electronics' chip complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol expected to accompany him.On Saturday, he will visit the Seoul National Cemetery and in the afternoon, Yoon and Biden will hold their first summit at the new presidential office in the Yongsan District of Seoul. The summit comes just eleven days after Yoon took office, the earliest Korea-U.S. summit following a South Korean president's inauguration.