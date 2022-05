Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases remained in the 20-thousands for a third consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Saturday that 23-thousand-451 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 11 from overseas.The tally is down by six-thousand from a week earlier.The country's accumulated caseload is over 17-point-nine-million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by 16 from the previous day, at 235. Friday saw 26 deaths, raising the death toll to 23-thousand-911. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.On the vaccine front, 64-point-eight percent of the population have been boosted with a third shot. Seven-point-four percent of the population, and over 26 percent of those 60 and above, have received a second booster.