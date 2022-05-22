Biden to Wrap up S. Korea Trip with Visit to Air Force Operations Center

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk-yeol and United States President Joe Biden will visit an Air Force operations center Sunday, on the last day of Biden's three-day trip to South Korea.The two leaders are set to visit the Korean Air and Space Operations Center (KAOC) at Osan Air Base in Gyeonggi Province to encourage South Korean and American soldiers there.In the visit, Yoon and Biden are expected to underscore their readiness posture against the North Korea nuclear and missile threats as they agreed to strengthen their combined defense posture and reinforce the United States' extended deterrence the previous day.The KAOC, located in an underground bunker at the U.S. airbase in Osan, serves as a strategic command post for the South Korean Air Force's air and space operations.Before heading to the air base, Biden will meet with Hyundai Motor Group Chair Chung Eui-sun in the morning.Hyundai announced on Saturday a plan to invest six-point-three trillion won in the construction of a new plant in the U.S. state of Georgia.Biden is set to depart for Japan on Sunday afternoon.