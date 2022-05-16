N. Korea Reports 186,000 More Fever Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reported about 186-thousand more fever cases amid an explosive spread of an illness suspected to be COVID-19.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported one new death and 186-thousand-90 more people with fever symptoms in the 24 hour-period leading up to 6 p.m. Saturday. Nearly 300-thousand people have reportedly been treated.The KCNA said the new figures raised the total number of fever cases to two million-646-thousand-730 since late April.The report said over two million of them have recovered and nearly 580-thousand are receiving treatment.The cumulative death toll reportedly came to 65, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-003 percent.The epidemic headquarters stressed that the nation is seeing positive signs of stable management and containment of the virus situation as the daily number of people who recovered from the infectious disease is increasing.According to figures provided by the North, the daily number of people found with fever fell to the 100-thousands for the first time in six days after remaining in the 200-thousand range for five days.