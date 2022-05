Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors net sold about 15 trillion won worth of Korean stocks so far this year as the local market remains bearish.According to the Korea Exchange on Sunday, foreigners sold a net 14-point-eight trillion won worth of Korean stocks from January 1 through Friday.They net sold eleven-point-eight trillion won in the country's main bourse KOSPI market and three trillion won in the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ.Overseas investors dumped five-point-one trillion won worth of Korean stocks in the main bourse in March and net sold four-point-nine trillion won in April as well.Foreigners mainly sold Samsung Electronics and LG Energy Solution, the top two companies in the market capitalization.Institutions also offloaded nine trillion won during the cited period.