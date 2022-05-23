Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Reports 167,000 New Fever Cases

Written: 2022-05-23 08:36:40Updated: 2022-05-23 10:33:57

N. Korea Reports 167,000 New Fever Cases

Photo : KBS News

New fever cases in North Korea stayed below 200-thousand for a second day amid an explosive spread of an illness suspected to be COVID-19.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 167-thousand-650 more people with fever symptoms in the 24 hour-period leading up to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The headquarters said the death toll came to 68 after one new death, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-002 percent.

The KCNA said the new figures raised the total number of fever cases to about two-point-eight million and 82-point-nine percent of them, or some two-point-three million, have recovered. Nearly 480-thousand are receiving treatment.

The KCNA claimed on Sunday that the outbreak is now being controlled stably after the nation saw a surge in fever cases in the beginning.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >