Memorial to Mark 13th Anniversary of President Roh Moo-hyun's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

A memorial service will be held on Monday to mark the 13th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. in Roh's hometown of Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.This year's event will draw a number of visitors, including politicians and senior government officials, as most social distancing measures were lifted.According to the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation, the late president’s widow, Kwon Yang-sook, and former President Moon Jae-in and his wife will attend the service.Other attendees include Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, interior minister Lee Sang-min, and top officials of the ruling and opposition parties.Many figures from the main opposition Democratic Party, such as former party chair Lee Nak-yon will also attend the service to pay tribute.The service will be streamed live on Youtube.