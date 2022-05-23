Memorial to Mark 13th Anniversary of President Roh Moo-hyun's Death

A memorial service will be held on Monday to mark the 13th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.
The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. in Roh's hometown of Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.
This year's event will draw a number of visitors, including politicians and senior government officials, as most social distancing measures were lifted.
According to the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation, the late president’s widow, Kwon Yang-sook, and former President Moon Jae-in and his wife will attend the service.
Other attendees include Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, interior minister Lee Sang-min, and top officials of the ruling and opposition parties.
Many figures from the main opposition Democratic Party, such as former party chair Lee Nak-yon will also attend the service to pay tribute.
The service will be streamed live on Youtube.