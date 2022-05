Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases fell below ten-thousand for the first time in 118 days amid a clear downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that nine-thousand-975 infections were reported throughout Sunday, including 17 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to 17 million-967-thousand-672.The daily tally fell below ten-thousand for the first time since January 25, when it marked eight-thousand-570.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by four from the previous day, at 225. The figure remains in the 200s for the fifth consecutive day.Sunday saw 22 deaths, raising the death toll to 23-thousand-987. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.