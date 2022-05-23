52% Approve of Yoon's Leadership in First Survey since Inauguration

Photo : YONHAP News

More than half of people surveyed positively rated President Yoon Suk Yeol's leadership so far, in the first poll conducted on his job performance since he took office almost two weeks ago.Pollster Realmeter unveiled on Monday the results of its survey conducted on some 25-hundred adults between last Monday and Friday.It found that 52-point-one percent believe Yoon is doing a good job while 40-point-six percent said the opposite.Most of the positive views came from supporters of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), conservatives and those aged over 70. Many of the negative responses came from supporters of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), residents of the Jeolla Provinces and those in their 40s.Meanwhile, the survey found that the PPP’s approval rating surged two percentage points from a week earlier to 50-point-one percent, while the DP saw its approval rating climb zero-point-eight percentage points to 38-point-six percent.The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-nine percentage points.