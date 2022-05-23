N. Korean Leader Personally Carries Casket of Senior Military Official

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally carried the casket of Hyon Chol-hae, the late marshal of the Korean People's Army and general adviser to the North's defense ministry.The ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, said on Monday that Kim attended all funeral proceedings held at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang the previous day.The paper said the regime leader took part in carrying the coffin out of the venue while in great pain over the loss of a senior military official who led the nation's revolutionary cause and whom Kim most respected.Kim, who led the state funeral committee, also attended the funeral ceremony held at the Sinmiri national cemetery.Hyon, who died of multiple organ failure last Thursday at the age of 87, was known as a close aide to late leader Kim Jong-il, and reportedly was responsible for personally training current leader Kim Jong-un on military affairs.