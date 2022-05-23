Poll: 53% to Back PPP, 41% to Support Opposition in Local Elections Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

More than half of people polled say they will support the ruling party in next week's local elections in a bid to ensure the stable operation of the new Yoon Suk Yeol administration.According to the Korea Society Opinion Institute's survey of one-thousand-two adults in Seoul conducted last Friday and Saturday, 53-point-five percent of respondents said they would vote for candidates of the ruling People Power Party(PPP).Forty-point-nine percent said they would vote for the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and other minor parties to keep the government in check. The gap between the two sides widened to 12-point-six percentage points from a month earlier.In the race for Seoul mayor, incumbent Oh Se-hoon of the PPP garnered 55-point-nine percent of support, compared to 37-point-six percent by DP candidate Song Young-gil. The gap between the two grew five-point-five percentage points on-month to 18-point-three percentage points.When asked whether President Yoon Suk Yeol's actions and decisions since taking office have corresponded to his campaign pledge of national unity, 51-point-four percent agreed, compared to 39-point-six percent who disagreed.The survey, commissioned by TBS, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.