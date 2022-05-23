Menu Content

Yoon: Death of Late Pres. Roh Tragic Incident in Nation's Political History

Written: 2022-05-23 13:56:12Updated: 2022-05-23 16:44:23

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the passing of former liberal President Roh Moo-hyun was a sad and tragic incident in the nation's political history.

On his way to work on Monday, Yoon was asked by reporters what message he was sending via his prime minister on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the late president's death. He answered that he sent a message of condolence to former First Lady Kwon Yang-sook.

Attending the 2 p.m. memorial ceremony in his place is Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, as the president is scheduled to virtually participate in a high-level meeting on the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF).

Along with the prime minister, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki and Lee Jin-bok, the senior presidential secretary for political affairs, were expected to attend the commemorative event.

The remembrance is to take place at Roh's hometown of Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, where he is buried. Roh took his own life in 2009 as family members were the subjects of prosecutorial investigations after his retirement.
