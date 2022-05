Photo : YONHAP News

The military is set to resume field training for the country's reserve forces next month following a two-and-a-half-year suspension, in accordance with the government’s lifting of social distancing regulations.The Military Manpower Administration said on Monday that around 500-thousand members will be called up for this year's training between June 20 and December 15.While training prior to the pandemic was held over two nights and three days, the combined field and virtual training this year will each last eight hours over two days.Due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, reservist training in 2020 was scaled down to virtual training for the first time in the 52-year history of the reserve forces. The persistence of the pandemic compelled the military to conduct virtual training again the following year.