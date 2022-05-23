Menu Content

Politics

White House: US, Japan to 'Closely Work Together' on Regional Security Issues

The leaders of the United States and Japan have reaffirmed their will to closely coordinate responses to security challenges, including North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

According to the White House on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden, who arrived in Tokyo the previous day, expressed their shared commitment during a summit meeting.

The two leaders pledged to closely cooperate in responding to various regional security concerns, including China's "increasingly coercive behavior that runs counter to international law."

They agreed to deepen cooperation in the areas of cutting-edge technology, supply chains and clean energy. Biden also voiced support for Tokyo's decision to enhance its defense power.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the U.S. leader conveyed Washington's support of Tokyo as it seeks permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council.
