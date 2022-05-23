Menu Content

S. Korea's First Lunar Probe Named 'Danuri'

South Korea's first-ever lunar orbiter has been given the moniker, "Danuri."

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Monday, the name was selected via a public contest, with the winning entry coming from a KAIST doctoral student, Ha Tae-hyun.

The name is a combination of the Korean word “dal,” which means “moon,” and “nuri,” which means “to enjoy.”

The ministry explained that the name embodies the hope that the country's first lunar exploration mission is enjoyable and successful.

Currently, Danuri has completed its final space environment test and will be transferred to its launch site at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida. It is scheduled to blast off on August 3 at 8:37 a.m. Korea time aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket.

In coordination with NASA, Danuri will take about four-and-a-half months to travel to the moon, where it will conduct various experiments and explore possible landing sites.
