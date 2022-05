Photo : YONHAP News

The number of national pension beneficiaries has exceeded a record six million people for the first time since the system was implemented in 1988.According to the National Pension Service on Monday, the number of beneficiaries has been accelerating as a large number of the baby boomer generation retires. It took just 25 months to rise from five million to six million, a significant escalation compared to the nearly five years it took for the figure to expand from three million to four million.As of March, the National Pension Service paid two-point-six trillion won in monthly pensions to five-point-92 million beneficiaries.The combined maximum pension for married couples stood at four-point-46 million won per month, while the maximum for an individual was two-point-46 million won.