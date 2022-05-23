Ministry: S. Korea, US to Set up Channel on Deployment of Strategic Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

Military authorities plan to set up a formal discussion channel with the U.S. on the deployment of U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula in a follow-up move to the weekend's Seoul-Washington summit.An official of the Ministry of National Defense told Yonhap News on Monday that a channel will be established through which the issue of deploying strategic assets will be discussed, adding regular military drills will also be pursued to practice deployment.Among possible channels to be mobilized for related discussions are the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG), the Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD) and the Security Consultative Meeting(SCM), according to the ministry.The official pointed to U.S. President Joe Biden’s affirmations of Washington’s commitment to deploying its strategic assets “in a timely and coordinated manner as necessary” and assessed that pledges by the alliance are being turned into action.Asked on speculation that comparative military exercise will be held not only between South Korea and the U.S. but also trilaterally involving Japan, the Seoul official said the matter has not been reviewed.