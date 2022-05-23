Inflation Expectations Rise to Near Decade High

Photo : YONHAP News

Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months among Korean consumers hit the highest level in about a decade.According to the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, inflation expectations marked three-point-three percent in May, up zero-point-two percentage points from a month earlier.The May reading represents the highest in nine years and seven months since October 2012, when it marked three-point-three percent.The perceived inflation measured by a household survey over the past year also rose by zero-point-two percentage points to three-point-four percent in May, the highest in nine years and four months.The country's consumer sentiment index came to 102-point-six in May, down one-point-two points from a month earlier.The central bank said the consumer sentiment appears to have worsened due to continued rises in prices, growing uncertainties in the financial market and the prolonged war in Ukraine.