N. Korea's Reported Fever Cases under 200,000 for Third Day

Photo : KBS News

Daily fever cases in North Korea, suspected to be COVID-19, stayed below 200-thousand for a third day, with the number of cumulative cases approaching three million.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 134-thousand-510 more people with fever symptoms in the 24 hour-period leading up to 6 p.m. Monday.The headquarters said no death was reported during the period, with the death toll remaining at 68.The KCNA said more than two-point-94 million cumulative cases have been reported since late April, and about 400-thousand of them, or just 13-point-six percent, require further treatment with all others having recovered.The state media claimed that under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, the nation is seeing significant drops in the numbers of new cases and deaths just a few days after adopting the maximum emergency quarantine system.