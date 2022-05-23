Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea's Reported Fever Cases under 200,000 for Third Day

Written: 2022-05-24 08:33:01Updated: 2022-05-24 10:48:06

N. Korea's Reported Fever Cases under 200,000 for Third Day

Photo : KBS News

Daily fever cases in North Korea, suspected to be COVID-19, stayed below 200-thousand for a third day, with the number of cumulative cases approaching three million.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 134-thousand-510 more people with fever symptoms in the 24 hour-period leading up to 6 p.m. Monday.

The headquarters said no death was reported during the period, with the death toll remaining at 68.

The KCNA said more than two-point-94 million cumulative cases have been reported since late April, and about 400-thousand of them, or just 13-point-six percent, require further treatment with all others having recovered.

The state media claimed that under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, the nation is seeing significant drops in the numbers of new cases and deaths just a few days after adopting the maximum emergency quarantine system.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >