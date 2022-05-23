Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Makes Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 List

Written: 2022-05-24 08:40:39Updated: 2022-05-24 10:49:07

Yoon Makes Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 List

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has made Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people of 2022.

The presidential office said on Monday that Yoon was chosen in the category of leaders.

The weekly U.S.-based magazine compiles an annual list of the 100 most influential people in six categories – artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers.

Releasing the list, Time said on its website that Yoon is a "a former prosecutor with little foreign policy experience" who is "determined to take on the challenge" posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Other leaders named to this year's list include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Joe Biden,  Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," ranked among the most influential people in the category of titans.
