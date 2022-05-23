Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

China Lodges Protest over Mention of Taiwan in S. Korea-US Summit

Written: 2022-05-24 09:07:22Updated: 2022-05-24 10:56:13

China Lodges Protest over Mention of Taiwan in S. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese government said on Monday that it has protested the mention of Taiwan in a joint statement issued after the summit of South Korea and the United States.

In the summit in Seoul on Saturday, President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Asked to comment on the matter, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday during a regular press briefing that China has sternly conveyed its position to related parties.

The remarks indicate China has lodged a protest to Seoul and Washington via diplomatic channels.

The spokesperson stressed that Taiwan is a Chinese territory and the Taiwanese matter is purely a Chinese internal affair, warning that China will never allow intervention of its internal affairs by any other country in any form.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >