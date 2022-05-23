Menu Content

Korean Air to Resume Incheon-Bali Flights from Mid-July

Written: 2022-05-24 09:28:15Updated: 2022-05-24 11:15:00

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's flag carrier Korean Air Lines will resume the direct flight between Incheon and Bali from mid-July after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to industry on Monday, Korean Air applied to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to restart the route from July 14.

If approved, Korean Air plans to operate its 272-seat A330 carrier on the route twice a week, Thursdays and Sundays.

Before the pandemic, the Incheon-Bali route was one of the most popular routes by Korean Air and Indonesian flag carrier Garuda Indonesia. Korean Air alone offered nine flights a week.

The flights were suspended after Indonesia suspended non-visa entrance from South Korea in March 2020 after confirming its first COVID-19 case. All quarantine and testing rules required to enter Bali have been lifted for those who have completed COVID-19 vaccination. 
