Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 26,344 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Tuesday in 16 Weeks

Written: 2022-05-24 09:50:51Updated: 2022-05-24 11:17:36

S. Korea Reports 26,344 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Tuesday in 16 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported about 26-thousand new COVID-19 cases, the lowest Tuesday figure in 16 weeks.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 26-thousand-344 infections were reported throughout Monday, including 34 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to 17 million-993-thousand-985.

The new figure increased two-point-six times from a day ago, but marks the lowest Tuesday tally in 16 weeks since 18-thousand-333 cases were reported on February 1.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by seven from the previous day to 232. The figure remains in the 200s for the sixth consecutive day.

Monday saw 19 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-six. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.

Slightly over 17 percent of ICU beds nationwide are occupied, while some 143-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >