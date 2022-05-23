S. Korea Reports 26,344 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Tuesday in 16 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported about 26-thousand new COVID-19 cases, the lowest Tuesday figure in 16 weeks.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 26-thousand-344 infections were reported throughout Monday, including 34 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to 17 million-993-thousand-985.The new figure increased two-point-six times from a day ago, but marks the lowest Tuesday tally in 16 weeks since 18-thousand-333 cases were reported on February 1.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by seven from the previous day to 232. The figure remains in the 200s for the sixth consecutive day.Monday saw 19 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-six. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.Slightly over 17 percent of ICU beds nationwide are occupied, while some 143-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.