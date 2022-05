Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to create an organization under the justice minister that will be tasked with collecting and managing information on candidates up for high-ranking government posts.The justice ministry unveiled the plan on Tuesday in its official newsletter. It said that it issued an advance notice of revisions to enforcement regulations regarding the ministry and its related agencies.The reorganization comes as the Yoon Suk Yeol government earlier said it would abolish the office of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs and entrust the justice ministry with the duty of screening candidates for senior government posts.Under the plan, a “personnel information management chief” will head the organization comprising 20 officials, including up to four prosecutors.