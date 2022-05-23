Menu Content

Nationwide COVID-19 Risk Level Falls to 'Low' for First Time

Written: 2022-05-24 15:04:17Updated: 2022-05-24 15:26:19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's COVID-19 risk level has dropped to “low” across the nation for the first time since the implementation of the risk assessment system.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters on Tuesday assessed the COVID-19 risk levels for the capital and all other regions as “low” for the third week of May, from the 15th to the 21st.

The number of new infections totaled 181-thousand last week, dropping for the ninth consecutive week since late March.

The infection reproduction number stood at point-eight-three, remaining below one for eight straight weeks.

This marks the first time the entire country was assessed to be low-risk since the government adopted the system last November with the launch of its “Living with COVID-19” scheme.

The level remained at “very high” from early November to late December of last year as well as during March of this year.
