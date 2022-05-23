Nationwide COVID-19 Risk Level Falls to 'Low' for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's COVID-19 risk level has dropped to “low” across the nation for the first time since the implementation of the risk assessment system.The Central Disease Control Headquarters on Tuesday assessed the COVID-19 risk levels for the capital and all other regions as “low” for the third week of May, from the 15th to the 21st.The number of new infections totaled 181-thousand last week, dropping for the ninth consecutive week since late March.The infection reproduction number stood at point-eight-three, remaining below one for eight straight weeks.This marks the first time the entire country was assessed to be low-risk since the government adopted the system last November with the launch of its “Living with COVID-19” scheme.The level remained at “very high” from early November to late December of last year as well as during March of this year.