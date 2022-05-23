Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

JCS: Preparations for Missile, Nuke Tests in N. Korea Appear Complete

Written: 2022-05-24 15:57:22Updated: 2022-05-24 16:36:20

JCS: Preparations for Missile, Nuke Tests in N. Korea Appear Complete

Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Tuesday that North Korea appears to have completed preparations for a missile launch and a nuclear test.

JCS spokesperson Kim Jun-rak said in a press briefing that Seoul and Washington are closely monitoring related movements and that the South Korean military maintains a firm readiness posture.

Some observers had speculated that the regime might stage a provocation during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to South Korea and Japan.

Citing a U.S. official with intelligence access, CNN had reported on May 17 that North Korea was preparing to test a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile within 48 to 96 hours of the quote.

Contrary to those expectations, however, Pyongyang as of Tuesday morning has not launched a provocation and also remains silent on Biden's Asia trip as well as the joint statement released after the South Korea-U.S. summit.

With Biden set to leave Japan later on Tuesday, the North reaching the end of its mourning for the passing of a top military official, and Pyongyang’s claim that its fever situation is stabilizing, some pundits say the regime could soon resume its provocations.

In a Monday forum, Victor Cha, senior vice president and Korea chair of the U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the North could launch a provocation on the last weekend of May, falling around the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >