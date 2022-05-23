Economy Conglomerates, Startups Launch Joint Entrepreneurship Project

Scores of top conglomerates and leading startups have jointly declared a new entrepreneurship project, pledging bigger corporate responsibility in tackling global challenges and self-initiated changes in corporate culture.



The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KCCI) on Tuesday held a ceremony marking the launch of the Entrepreneurship Round Table(ERT), joined by around 70 companies including Samsung Electronics, LG, Hyundai Motor Group, as well as startups Woowa Brothers and Market Kurly.



SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who heads the KCCI, stressed that companies need to play new roles in addressing new changes and challenges such as digital transformation, climate change and the demographic cliff, adding the government will be unable to address such issues alone.



He said the day will come when what he called the anti-entrepreneurial sentiment entrenched in Korean society will dissipate and companies will receive much applause from the public.



Job creation through innovation and growth, the enhancement of companies' ethical values, a healthy corporate culture and environment-friendly management were among the action plans proposed to realize the new entrepreneurial spirit.