Photo : YONHAP News

Visitors this week will be able to catch the first glimpses of the interiors of buildings within the former presidential complex of Cheong Wa Dae.According to the presidential office, windows of all structures will be kept open from Thursday to allow the public to peek into living rooms, bedrooms and dressing rooms.Some major spaces in the complex will also be opened to the public from Thursday, including the working offices of the president and the first lady, guestrooms and reception halls.Following the relocation of the presidential office to the military compound in Yongsan, the public has been allowed entry into the former presidential complex starting on May 10.Nearly 400-thousand people have visited the compound since then through Monday, according to the presidential office.