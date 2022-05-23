Politics 'US Assessing N. Korea's Latest Ballistic Missile Launches'

The U.S. military said on Wednesday that it is assessing North Korea’s latest missile launches and closely discussing the matter with its allies.



The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command relayed the stance in a statement, saying the event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory or its allies.



However, it said the launches highlight the destabilizing impact of the North’s illicit weapons program.



The command also reaffirmed that the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan remains ironclad.



The statement came after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired three ballistic missiles toward the East Sea earlier in the day.



The North’s latest provocation was made while U.S. President Joe Biden traveled back to the U.S. after completing his five-day trip to South Korea and Japan. According to a White House official, Biden was briefed on the launches and will receive continual updates on the matter.