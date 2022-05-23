N. Korea's Suspected COVID-19 Total Caseload Exceeds 3 Million, Daily Tally Further Drops

Photo : KBS News

Daily fever cases in North Korea, suspected to be COVID-19, stayed below 200-thousand for a fourth day, with the number of cumulative cases now surpassing three million.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday said the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported that 115-thousand-970 people were newly diagnosed with fever symptoms in the 24 hour-period through 6 p.m. the previous day.It lifted the total caseload in the country to three-million-64-thousand-880. The death toll remains at 68 with the KCNA claiming no death was registered for the second day in a row.The daily tally in the North once hovered above 300-thousand after the regime officially disclosed the outbreak of fever cases in the country on May 12, but it declined to below 200-thousand last Saturday. It further dropped in the past four days from some 186-thousand on Saturday to 168-thousand on Sunday and 135-thousand on Monday.The North’s Korean Central Television quoted a health official on Tuesday as saying that the fever cases in urban areas peaked on May 15 while such cases in rural areas are also on decline after reaching its peak last Friday.