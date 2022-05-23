S. Korea Reports 23,956 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted new COVID-19 cases in the 20-thousand range for the second consecutive day amid a continued downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday that 23-thousand-956 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 21 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18-million-17-thousand-923.The newest figure dropped by some 24-hundred cases from the day before.It marks the first time in 16 weeks that Wednesday's daily tally fell below 30-thousand since 20-thousand-267 cases were reported on February 2. Compared to a week ago, it dropped by seven-thousand-386 and is some 20-thousand fewer than two weeks ago.The number of serious and critical patients receiving care at the hospital stood at 237, up five from a day ago.Twenty-three additional deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 24-thousand-29 with the fatality rate unchanged at zero-point-13 percent.Less than 17 percent of ICU beds nationwide are occupied, while some 140-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.