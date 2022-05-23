S. Korea Urges North to Halt Missile Provocation, Return to Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has urged Pyongyang to immediately suspend its ballistic provocations and return to dialogue on denuclearization.The call was made in a statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) on Wednesday, convened and presided over by President Yoon Suk Yeol in response to North Korea's back-to-back ballistic missile tests.The government strongly condemned the launches, one of which is suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a serious provocation that threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula and around the world.Seoul said it is prepared to strongly and effectively respond to any provocation by Pyongyang based on its ironclad alliance with Washington.An official from the presidential office said the rare issuance of such a statement following an NSC meeting was decided by the president.