Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

WHO: N. Korea Reported Data on Its COVID-19 Situation

Written: 2022-05-25 14:02:54Updated: 2022-05-25 14:58:35

WHO: N. Korea Reported Data on Its COVID-19 Situation

Photo : YONHAP News

It has been confirmed that North Korea recently reported its COVID-19 situation to the World Health Organization(WHO).

According to the WHO's weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday, the North reported there were around one-point-62 million fever patients and 23 deaths between May 13 and 18.

The regime shared data with international organizations about a week after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un confirmed for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic a COVID-19 case during a ruling party politburo meeting on May 12.

The WHO said Pyongyang did not specify what constitutes "fever patients," nor did it give details on vaccination. It said the virus found in Pyongyang is the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant, and it is currently verifying the data it received.

The report also said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the WHO's South-East Asia regional director, offered quarantine support on May 16 in a letter delivered to the North Korean ambassador in New Delhi.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >