WHO: N. Korea Reported Data on Its COVID-19 Situation

Photo : YONHAP News

It has been confirmed that North Korea recently reported its COVID-19 situation to the World Health Organization(WHO).According to the WHO's weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday, the North reported there were around one-point-62 million fever patients and 23 deaths between May 13 and 18.The regime shared data with international organizations about a week after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un confirmed for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic a COVID-19 case during a ruling party politburo meeting on May 12.The WHO said Pyongyang did not specify what constitutes "fever patients," nor did it give details on vaccination. It said the virus found in Pyongyang is the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant, and it is currently verifying the data it received.The report also said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the WHO's South-East Asia regional director, offered quarantine support on May 16 in a letter delivered to the North Korean ambassador in New Delhi.