Yoon Orders Activation of US Extended Deterrence after N. Korea Missile Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered that practical steps be taken to activate U.S. extended deterrence and strengthen the South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture, as previously agreed by the two nations’ leaders.At a National Security Council(NSC) meeting following North Korea’s missile tests on Wednesday, Yoon ordered the military to maintain its readiness posture to ensure that there is no vacuum in national security.The extended deterrence would involve a U.S. deployment of its full range of military assets to defend ally South Korea in the event of a contingency.Yoon called for a thorough implementation of sanctions on the North, including those imposed by UN Security Council resolutions, through close coordination with the U.S. and the international community.He also urged officials to make sure that the latest provocations by the North do not adversely affect the South Korean economy and the people’s daily lives.