Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Yoon Orders Activation of US Extended Deterrence after N. Korea Missile Tests

Written: 2022-05-25 14:57:20Updated: 2022-05-25 15:32:10

Yoon Orders Activation of US Extended Deterrence after N. Korea Missile Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered that practical steps be taken to activate U.S. extended deterrence and strengthen the South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture, as previously agreed by the two nations’ leaders.

At a National Security Council(NSC) meeting following North Korea’s missile tests on Wednesday, Yoon ordered the military to maintain its readiness posture to ensure that there is no vacuum in national security.

The extended deterrence would involve a U.S. deployment of its full range of military assets to defend ally South Korea in the event of a contingency.

Yoon called for a thorough implementation of sanctions on the North, including those imposed by UN Security Council resolutions, through close coordination with the U.S. and the international community.

He also urged officials to make sure that the latest provocations by the North do not adversely affect the South Korean economy and the people’s daily lives.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >