Science Ministry: Second Launch for Nuri Space Rocket Set for June 15

Photo : YONHAP News

The second launch date for South Korea's domestically developed space rocket, Nuri, has been set for June 15.The Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Wednesday that Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, is scheduled to lift off from the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m, with the precise time to be determined on the day.The ministry explained that the date was set after carefully examining launch conditions such as readiness, the weather and the space environment.The ministry set a secondary launch window between June 16 and June 23 to accommodate a possible schedule change due to weather conditions.The rocket is currently being assembled at the space center with the full assembly expected to be completed in the coming weeks.This launch is slated to occur roughly eight months after the first launch of Nuri, which successfully flew to a target altitude of 700 kilometers but failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit as its third-stage engine burned out earlier than expected.