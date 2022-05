Photo : YONHAP News

The number of deaths in South Korea saw the highest on-year increase in March.According to Statistics Korea, 44-thousand-487 deaths were recorded in the month of March, an increase of 67-point-six percent from a year earlier.This on-year percentage spike is the largest in deaths since data was first compiled in 1983.A Statistics Korea official said the figure has been on an incline amid the rapidly aging society trend, and that the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic likely had an impact on the number of deaths as well.Meanwhile, the number of births dropped four-point-two percent in March on-year, standing at 22-thousand-925, a total which contributed to a continuous decline for the 76th consecutive month.With the current trends, the country's population recorded its 29th straight month of decline.