Pres. Office: N. Korea Appears to be Preparing for Its 7th Nuclear Test

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to be preparing for a seventh nuclear test, which would mark its first since declaring a self-imposed moratorium null and void.According to the first deputy director of the National Security Office, Kim Tae-hyo, on Wednesday, the North tested a nuclear detonation device in a location separate from the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in apparent preparation for a nuclear test.Kim explained that while the likelihood of a nuclear test in the next one or two days is small, the possibility that it will occur at a time after that is likely.The official speculated that the braced-for provocation may be a test by the North of the South’s security readiness under the new Yoon Suk Yeol administration and a strategic message to the Seoul-Washington alliance following U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the region.This comes as the North launched three ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, with the first presumed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.