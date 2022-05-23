S. Korea-Led Alliance of 18 Nations to Enhance Hydrogen Cooperation Launched

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea was joined by 17 other countries as it launched an association aimed at enhancing private sector cooperation in the development of the hydrogen industry.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, the heads of hydrogen-related associations from 18 nations, which includes the U.S., China and Germany, announced the official formation of the Global Hydrogen Industrial Association Alliance(GHIAA) in Seoul.The South Korea-led alliance will set up a network and a data hub to boost cooperation in the promotion of global policy, deregulation and technological development.South Korea was named as the first chair country and the alliance’s secretariat will be set up in Seoul.At the organization’s inaugural forum, second vice industry minister Park Il-jun announced Seoul’s plan to build large-scale hydrogen production bases as well as delivery and storage facilities at home and abroad.