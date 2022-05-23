Unif. Ministry: Negative Sentiment Could Impact COVID-19 Help Offered for North

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s ministry for inter-Korean affairs says COVID-19 support plans for North Korea stands to be negatively affected should public sentiment in South Korea turn against Pyongyang following its series of missile provocations.A high-level official at the Ministry of Unification relayed the stance to reporters on Wednesday, even while reaffirming the ministry’s previous position that it will push for COVID-19 aid for North Korea regardless of political or military situations.Despite its basic principle, the official noted that the government cannot ignore public opinion when devising its North Korea policy.If sentiment towards North Korea deteriorates due to the regime’s continued provocations, the official suggested it may be limited in what support it can provide to North Korea.As for North Korea’s latest missile launches, he said he does not believe a provocation like that will alter the situation in a positive way.North Korea fired three ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning, including one presumed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile of the Hwasong-17 model, four days after the South Korea-U.S. summit in Seoul.