Visa-free Group Travel from 4 Countries to Begin on June 1 at Yangyang Airport

Written: 2022-05-25 19:07:58Updated: 2022-05-25 19:12:58

South Korea will temporarily offer a visa-free program for group tours coming from four Asian countries entering via an international airport in Gangwon Province.
 
The Ministry of Justice on Wednesday announced that, starting on June 1, travelers in group tours from Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia will be able to enter South Korea through Yangyang International Airport without a visa. Group tours from Mongolia will benefit from the visa-free program from October 1.
 
The plan comes as Gangwon Province is set to host international events, such as the 2023 Gangwon World Forest Expo and the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangneung.
 
Under the plan, fully-vaccinated travelers will arrive at the airport through travel agencies designated by embassies of each country. They will be allowed to travel around Gangwon Province and the capital area, led by their official guide, for up to 15 days.
 
The visa waiver program will be offered for a year until May 31, 2023. Depending on the result, it could be extended each year.
