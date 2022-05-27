N. Korea Claims No New Deaths for Third Day

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has reported about 100-thousand new fever cases, suspected to be COVID-19, with no deaths for the third consecutive day.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 105-thousand-500 more people with fever symptoms in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Wednesday.The KCNA said more than three-point-17 million cumulative cases have been reported since late April, and about two-point-nine million of them recovered with 270-thousand receiving treatment.The headquarters said no death was reported during the period, with the death toll remaining at 68.According to figures provided by North Korea, the daily fever cases soared to 200-thousand and 300-thousand for a few days after the North reported its first COVID-19 case on May 12, but the figures dropped to and remain in the 100-thousand range for the past five days.