Inter-Korea

N. Korea Remains Silent about Wednesday's Missile Launches

2022-05-26

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media remain silent about Wednesday's firing of ballistic missiles including an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).

As of Thursday morning, key media outlets, including the Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency, have yet to report on the launches carried out on Wednesday morning.

According to the South Korean military, the North launched three ballistic missiles from the Sunan area near Pyongyang on Wednesday, including a presumed Hwasong-17 ICBM.

The North Korean media have typically featured coverage with accompanying photos of its missile launches the day after, although they usually make no mention when a missile test ends in failure.

However, the North has not issued any reports on the launches conducted this month regardless of their success.

Some analysts are saying that the silence is indicative of the North's intent to push ahead with its plan to bolster its defense capabilities regardless of the state of affairs and evaluations at home and abroad.
