S. Korea Reports 18,816 New COVID-19 Cases

Written: 2022-05-26 09:43:39Updated: 2022-05-26 11:24:56

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted new COVID-19 cases in the ten-thousand range amid a continued downturn in infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 18-thousand-816 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 34 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18-million-36-thousand-720.

It marks the first time in 17 weeks that Thursday's daily tally fell below 20-thousand.

The number of serious and critical patients receiving care at the hospital rose by six from a day ago to 243.

Thirty-four additional deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 24-thousand-63 with the fatality rate unchanged at zero-point-13 percent.

About 15 percent of ICU beds nationwide are occupied, while some 135-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.
