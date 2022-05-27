Menu Content

Parliamentary Committee Adopts Hearing Report for NIS Chief Nominee

Written: 2022-05-26 14:06:35Updated: 2022-05-26 15:05:35

Parliamentary Committee Adopts Hearing Report for NIS Chief Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Thursday approved the appointment of National Intelligence Service(NIS) director nominee Kim Kyou-hyun.

The parliamentary intelligence committee adopted Kim’s confirmation hearing report, according to senior members of the ruling and opposition parties on the committee.

Main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Kim Byung-kee said the report was adopted despite opposition from many within the DP for confidential reasons due to security concerns.

Ruling People Power Party Rep. Ha Tae-keung said Kim should expect a swift official appointment by President Yoon Suk Yeol in consideration of pressing inter-Korean issues.

A career diplomat, Kim served as first vice foreign minister and first deputy national security adviser during the previous conservative Park Geun-hye government.
